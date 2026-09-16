Jones Gets 27 Years for Murder

By Gary Scott on September 15, 2026 at 9:21pm

A local man accused of murder in the stabbing of his significant other multiple times in 2024 admitted to the charge in Morgan County court this morning.

45-year-old Joshua Jones of South Jacksonville pleaded guilty today to first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

His preliminary hearing for next week’s trial was scheduled for Thursday, but was moved up to today at the request of his attorney.

Jones is accused of stabbing Kathryn Patton Scott 27 times in July of 2024. Jones was found dead in the back of a van on West Beecher.

Jones will serve 27 years in the department of corrections as part of the plea agreement. The sentences on the two charges run consecutively.

Scott’s sister and brother both gave statements at today’s hearing, as to the type of person Scott was.

Jones apologized to the victim’s family at the end of today’s hearing.