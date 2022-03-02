Jones Meat & Locker Win 8 Awards At IL Association of Meat Processors Convention

By Benjamin Cox on March 2, 2022 at 9:56am

A local meat locker recently walked away from a downstate convention with a handful of awards for their service.

Terry Jones and Marty Cockerill of Jones Meat and Locker recently attended the Illinois Association of Meat Processors Convention in Effingham.

The local meat processing plant came home with eight awards, including Grand Champions in the Fully Cooked BBQ Ribs, Luncheon Meat, and Deer Jerky & Snack Sticks categories. Another distinguished award was the 2022 Innovative Beef Grand Champion, which was sponsored by the Illinois Beef Association.

These awards are an addition to multiple state and national awards for their meat and locker service they’ve won over their last 79 years of business.