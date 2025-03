By Benjamin Cox on March 18, 2025 at 7:30am

An award-winning Jacksonville bed and breakfast has a new innkeeper.

According to the Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Kelly Jones is the new innkeeper for Blessings On State.

Jones takes over for the late Gwenn Eyer who passed away in December while battling cancer. According to the announcement, Jones worked alongside Eyer as an assistant innkeeper for the past decade.

Jones will be working along side co-owners Glenn & Casey Eyer to continue the inn’s award-winning traditions.

