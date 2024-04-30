Jones Tabbed For 8th Judicial Circuit Vacancy

One of the two vacancies in the 8th Judicial Circuit appears to have been filed.

Muddy River News reports that Chief Judge of the 8th Judicial Circuit Frank McCartney of Pike County has announced that current Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones has been selected as the new Associate Judge in the 8th Circuit.

Jones will take the place of Adams County Associate Judge Debra Wellborn, who is retiring on July 2nd. Jones’ investiture ceremony will be shortly after that.

Jones had applied for the other vacancy in the 8th Circuit, which was created by the removal of Robert Adrian from bench effective February 23rd by the Illinois Courts Commission. Under statute in the Illinois Constitution, Adrian’s vacancy will be filled by the Illinois Supreme Court. Jones has withdrawn consideration from that post.

A 7-member committee was formed by Illinois Supreme Court Justice Lisa Holder White on April 20th for the selection process, which now has 7 remaining candidates: Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Bass of Springfield, Menard County State’s Attorney Gabriel Grosboll of Petersburg, private attorneys Jonathan Hoover and Andrew Mays both of Quincy, Adams County interim chief public defender Christopher Pratt of Quincy, private attorney Casey Schnack of Quincy, and assistant general counsel for the Illinois Executive Ethics Commission Jennifer Winking of Quincy.

Comments on the remaining candidates will be accepted until 5PM tomorrow.