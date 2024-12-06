Journee’s Bench Installed at NG Jr.-Sr. High

The 2024 8th Grade Class at North Greene Jr. High has donated a bench to the school in honor of a late classmate.

The group raised funds and materials to place the outdoor bench in front of the Jr.-Sr. High building in White Hall on November 26th in honor of the memory of Journee Vinyard, who passed away in early August after a battle with a rare kidney disease that she had been battling since 2017.

Journee was a beloved member of the North Greene community. According to a post by North Greene Jr.-Sr. High Principal Brett Berry, he says the school community is truly grateful that Journee’s spirit “will always be here to support us in our time of need.”