JPD A Part of National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

If you have unused or unwanted prescriptions and medications in your bathroom cabinet, Saturday is the day to do some Spring cleaning courtesy of the Jacksonville Police Department.

Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford says it’s all a part of National Drug Take Back Day, which is done twice a year, sponsored by the DEA: “We’ve been doing it for several years now. It’s a chance for anyone to drop off any unwanted or unused medications. We’ll dispose of them properly and turn them over to the DEA. The main thrust of what we get is prescription medications that are either expired or are not being used anymore. There are several regulations that the DEA puts on the event on what we can and can’t take. We have to be a little bit choose-y on what we take, but it’s hard to turn things away when they come in. The regulations say pill form only, no liquids, and no medical apparatus like needles.”

Mefford says that if you would rather do it anonymously any time of the year, the 24-hour drop box in the lobby of the Jacksonville Police Department located at 200 West Douglas Avenue.

The U.S. Department of Justice reports that over 4,300 agencies across the country participated at over 4,600 sites across the country that brought in nearly 300 tons of drugs at the most recent drug take back day in October.

Mefford says that its all about ensuring that the medications don’t fall into the wrong hands of a drug addict, drug dealer, an unaware adult, or a small child.

Mefford says if you’d like to participate, show up on Saturday morning and drop your unwanted medications off in person: “We are generally there from 8AM to Noon on Saturday, but you can walk in the front door and there will be somebody there to greet you so you can hand off your unwanted medications. We’ll put it into a container and ship it off to the DEA. I believe, and I don’t know their whole process, but I believe they incinerate all of it for disposal.”

If you have any further questions, contact the Jacksonville Police Department during business hours at 217-479-4630.