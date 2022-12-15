JPD Arrest Armed Individual in Attempted Robbery on Illinois College Campus

The Jacksonville Police arrested a man early this morning after an attempted armed robbery on the Illinois College campus.

According to a press release, at approximately 4:45AM this morning, officers received a report of an armed individual and attempted armed robbery in progress on the Illinois College campus.

Illinois College Public Safety was the first to respond and directed arriving police officers to the third floor of an unnamed dormitory in which the suspect, identified as 26 year old student Devin C. Hall was encountered. Police say Hall was armed with two bladed weapons. Officers quickly de-escalated the situation and convinced Hall to lay on the floor of the dorm. Hall was then taken into custody without further incident.

Jacksonville Police Detective Doug Thompson said in a press release that due to the quick actions of students alerting Illinois College Public Safety and an immediate response from Jacksonville Police officers, there were no injuries and the suspect was apprehended within minutes of the initial call.

Hall has been cited for two counts of Armed Robbery and three counts of Home Invasion and is currently lodged at the Morgan County Jail.

Thompson says this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with further information can contact the Jacksonville Police Department directly at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip through the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.