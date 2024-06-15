JPD Arrest Cass County Man for Failure to Appear on Child Porn Charges, Indecent Solicitation

Jacksonville Police arrested a Cass County man wanted on a warrant yesterday afternoon.

According to a police report, 29-year-old Jimmy A. Cook of Beardstown was arrested in the 300 block of South Diamond Street in Jacksonville at 1:15 pm Friday.

Cook was wanted on an active Cass County warrant for failing to appear in court on charges of possession of child pornography, indecent solicitation of a child, grooming, and distributing harmful material.

Cook was also booked into the Morgan County Jail on a new charge of possession of methamphetamine after an undisclosed amount of the purported drug was found on his person during the arrest. No further details were provided in the report, or in Cass County online court records. Cook remains held this morning at the jail.