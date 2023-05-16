JPD Arrest Juvenile in Sunday Shots Fired Incident

The Jacksonville Police have announced the arrest of one suspect in regards to a shots fired call from this past weekend.

According to a press release, officers arrested a 17-year old male juvenile from Springfield in regards to a shots fired call that occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, May 14th.

According to today’s release, the male juvenile was taken into custody in the 600 block of N. Clay without incident at 3:45PM. Detectives say investigation into the recent shots fired incidents from over the weekend remain ongoing and additional persons of interest are being sought.

If anyone has information on this incident or any recent shots fired calls they are encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department Detectives at 217-479-4630 or Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.