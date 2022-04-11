JPD Arrest One in Overnight Shots Fired Incident

By Benjamin Cox on April 11, 2022 at 6:16am

Jacksonville Police arrested a juvenile last night in connection to a shots fired incident.

Police were called to the 1100 block of North Clay Avenue around 9:21PM after a report of 6-7 gunshots being fired in the area.

Upon arrival, the suspect had left the scene and police discovered that several gunshots had been discharged into a vehicle during a disturbance.

At 11:11PM, police later located the suspect, a 16 year old male juvenile in the 300 block of East Walnut Street and was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The current status of the juvenile is unknown. No injuries were noted in the police reports. According to Jacksonville Police, investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.