JPD Arrest One, Looking for Others in Early Morning Beating at McDonald’s

Jacksonville Police have apprehended one man and are looking for at least two others after a person was beaten and left unconscious early this morning in the McDonald’s parking lot on West Morton Avenue.

According to a press release, at approximately 4:19 am, Officers of the Jacksonville Police Department received a call for a disturbance at McDonald’s. Officers located a victim in the parking lot that appeared to be unconscious. EMS arrived and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment. Officers began the initial investigation and determined three suspects were responsible for the offense of Aggravated Battery against the victim. The suspects fled in a white Dodge prior to their arrival.

One suspect, identified as the driver of the Dodge, 28 year old Jorian B. Clemons of the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue was located alone and apprehended a short time later. Additional suspects remain at large and have not been identified yet.

Clemons was subsequently charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery and is being held at the Morgan County Jail awaiting arraignment.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department Investigative Division at 217-479-4630.