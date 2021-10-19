JPD Arrests Man After Confrontation During an Investigation

A homeless Jacksonville man was arrested last night after an altercation with police during a shots fired investigation.

31 year old Dallas E. Lashmet was arrested in the 600 block of South Prairie Street just after 10PM last night while police were investigating a shots fired incident in the vicinity. According to the Journal Courier, Lashmet entered the crime scene with a hatchet and refusing to comply with officers. According to the report, Lashmet reportedly walked past police cars with their lights activated that were being used to block access to the location.

After ignoring commands to put down the weapon, the man head-butted and tackled one officer and then head-butted a second. Police were eventually able to subdue Lashmet and get him to drop the weapon. The Journal-Courier reports that Lashmet was evaluated at the scene before being taken to the Morgan County Jail. The officers suffered minor injuries.

Lashmet has been cited for aggravated battery and resisting and/or obstructing a peace officer.