JPD Arrests Man After He Breaks In A Home, Assaults Occupant

Jacksonville Police arrested a man on the east side of town this morning after he allegedly entered a home and assaulted a woman.

According to police reports, Jacksonville Police received a call from a neighboring residents in the 1300 block of Goltra Avenue after they heard a woman yelling for help at 2:05 this morning. The windows to the residence was allegedly open and no weapons were seen by the complainant.

Upon arrival, police entered the home and observed 37 year old Shane J.C. Thomas of the 900 block of North Prairie Street involved in a domestic battery incident with a female victim. Thomas was eventually placed under arrest after he allegedly resisted restraint.

Thomas was cited for aggravated domestic battery, residential burglary, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and violation of a bail bond. Thomas had been charged with Domestic Battery in Morgan County court on September 9th. Thomas was not allowed to have contact with the victim per the court’s order. He currently remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail.