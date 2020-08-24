JPD Arrests Two in Connection to Suspicious August House Fire

Two Jacksonville men are behind bars following an investigation into a recent structure fire.

On Friday, August 14th, 2020 at approximately 1:31am the Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 205 E. Beecher Street.

Upon arrival the fire department was able to extinguish the fire. Upon investigation it was determined the fire was suspicious and the Illinois Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to assist Jacksonville Police Investigations. During the course of the investigation two suspects were identified.

Lt. Doug Thompson with Jacksonville Police Investigations office said in a release this afternoon, as a result of the investigation Brandon N. Koch, a 23 y/o male and Isaac S. Ballard-Crain, a 31 y/o male both of the 200 block of E. Beecher have been charged with aggravated arson.

They are both being held at the Morgan County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.