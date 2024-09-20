JPD Chief Mefford Retiring Oct. 4

The Jacksonville Police will have a new chief soon.

According to the agenda released yesterday for the Jacksonville City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, Mayor Andy Ezard is set to discuss the appointment of a new Chief of Police to replace Adam Mefford.

Mefford has confirmed to the Jacksonville Journal Courier that he is retiring effective October 4th after 25 years on the force.

Mefford joined the Jacksonville Police Department as a patrolman in 1999 and moved through the ranks, becoming the Police Chief in 2017 replacing Tony Grootens.

Discussions about Mefford’s replacement will occur during the city’s workshop session prior to the official business meeting on Monday night at the Jacksonville Municipal Building. More information about the meeting can be found at jacksonvilleil.com.