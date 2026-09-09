JPD: FLOCK Cameras assist in locating missing Kansas juveniles

By Benjamin Cox on September 9, 2026 at 11:19am

The Jacksonville Police Department says two juveniles reported missing from Kansas were located in Jacksonville on Friday with the assistance of the controversial FLOCK camera technology.

Police Chief Doug Thompson said in a press release today that the police department received an alert September 4th from FLOCK Safety, after a vehicle connected to the missing juveniles was detected by a camera in the 1200 block of West Morton Avenue.

Officers received images of the vehicle and its license plate and were able to verify the information through the Illinois Law Enforcement Agencies Data System, or LEADS.

Police say the alert was confirmed as a valid National Crime Information Center, or NCIC, hit, indicating two juveniles who were reported missing from a Kansas city could be in the vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and made contact with two juveniles who matched the descriptions provided through NCIC.

The juveniles were taken to the Jacksonville Police Department while their families were notified.

Police say the juveniles were later released to their families. No further information about the case is currently available.

The department says the incident demonstrates how FLOCK Safety camera alerts can assist officers in locating missing people.