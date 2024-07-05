JPD Hosting Blood Drive Today

The Jacksonville Police Department is hosting a blood drive today.

The Impact Life donor bus will be parked at the police station on the west side of the Jacksonville Municipal Building located at 200 West Douglas Avenue from 10AM to 1:30PM.

Appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 1-800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org online and set up your appointment. Walk-Ins are welcome.

Please eat before donating and bring along a Photo ID. The last date you could donate anywhere else was May 10th.