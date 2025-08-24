JPD investigate second shots fired incident into a residence within the week

The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating another shots fired incident in as many days within the city.

On Saturday at approximately 4 a.m., officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to the 300 block of W. Beecher Ave., for a report of shots fired. Initially, officers were unable to locate evidence of a shooting and the complaint was unfounded. At approximately 8:20 p.m., officers were called back to the same block after receiving a separate complaint that a residence had been struck by gunfire. Officers believe the reports were from the same incident.

During the investigation, officers determined no one was injured. This incident remains under investigation.

JPD recently responded to gunshots being fired into a home in the 400 block of South Mauvaisterre on Wednesday, August 20. No one was injured in that incident either. No arrests have been made in connection to either incident.

If anyone has any further information regarding these investigations, or any other investigation, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department (217) 479-4630 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 243-7300.