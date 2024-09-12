JPD Investigating A Number of Crimes Involving Vehicles

Jacksonville Police are investigating a stolen vehicle that was crashed into a ditch in rural Jacksonville Tuesday morning. West Central Joint Dispatch received a report just after 2:30 Tuesday morning that a dark gray Toyota Tundra pick-up truck was stolen from a residence in the 400 block of West Walnut Street and was found crashed and abandoned about a half-mile west of Illinois Route 104 on Liberty Road. The passenger door to the truck was left open and the vehicle appeared to be totaled. According to a police report, the unidentified suspect drove the truck into a ditch due to reckless driving. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Jacksonville Police are investigating a string of thefts from motor vehicles from early Tuesday morning and over night from Monday. Police received reports of items being taken from vehicles in the 100 block of West Independence, the 1500 block of West State Street, and the 100 block of Sunwood Road between 8PM Monday and 9AM Tuesday.

Jacksonville Police located a vehicle that had been stolen in an alley way around midday Tuesday. Officers received an initial report of a stolen vehicle from a resident who lives in the 400 block of South West Street at 5:15 Tuesday morning. The complainant told police that the car was likely taken around 2:30 that morning from their place of work. Just before noon on Tuesday an officer on patrol in the 700 block of North East Street located the vehicle, found abandoned in the alley east of the street. The vehicle was later towed after being processed by police for evidence.

If you have any information concerning these incidents, contact Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630 or Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.