JPD Investigating After Multiple Theft Incidents Reported Thursday

Jacksonville Police are investigating three incidents of theft from yesterday.

Jacksonville police were called to Henry’s Service Center located at 2244 West Morton Avenue at approximately 11:00 am Thursday. According to a police report, at approximately 4:30 yesterday morning a side-by-side UTV was stolen from the business.

Police were later called to Jacksonville Machine Inc. located at 2265 West Morton Avenue after it was discovered that someone attempted to steal a trailer from just after 4 am. The subject was not successful in taking the trailer. Police have not confirmed if the incidents are related.

In a separate incident, police were called to the 200 block of Howe Street just before 3 pm yesterday, after a call was received by West Central Dispatch of a complainant who advised that her vehicle had been stolen out of her driveway within the last 45 minutes of her call. The vehicle is described as a dark gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

All three incidents are currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers by calling 217-243-7300, or by texting to the word crimes. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.

Tips may also be submitted online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the homepage, or via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app.