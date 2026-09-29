JPD investigating alleged DUI after car strikes home on Sunday

Jacksonville Police are investigating an alleged DUI incident after a vehicle hit a house Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 800 block of North Prairie at approximately 9:15. According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 63-year old Samuel C. Buchanan of that vicinity was attempting to park in a driveway at 852 North Prairie, but for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the driveway and drove into the neighboring residence at 858 North Prairie.

The home sustained major southwest corner damage. The vehicle sustained major front end damage and was towed. Buchanan was transported by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police reports say no citations have been issued at this time but driving under the influence charges may be pending per Buchanan’s release from the hospital and toxicology results. Officer reports say suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found on Buchanan at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.