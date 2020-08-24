JPD Investigating An Early Morning Vehicle Fire

By Benjamin Cox on August 24, 2020 at 4:17pm

Jacksonville Police and Jacksonville Fire were called to Rolling Acres Mobile Home Court in the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue at 2:30 this morning to a vehicle fire.

Upon arrival fire department personnel found a car heavily involved in fire near a mobile home and worked quickly to suppress the fire so that it wouldn’t spread to the structure.

The Jacksonville Journal Courier reports that Fire Department Matt Summers says firefighters found cloth-like substances inside the gas tank and near the front of the vehicle.

If you have any information in regards to this incident, contact the Jacksonville Police Investigative Division at 217-479-4630.