JPD Investigating Another Hit and Run

Jacksonville Police were called to the Phillips 66 gas station located at 350 East Morton Avenue at approximately 9:30 pm after a caller advised that a truck had struck a clothing collection bin in their parking lot.

The vehicle is described as a white Ford F-150 single cab pick-up truck with no tailgate. Witnesses told officers the truck was last seen driving down North Clay Avenue.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630, or leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass, Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.