Jacksonville Police are investigating a shots fired incident from yesterday afternoon. Police were called to the 200 block of East Dunlap Street after a complainant advised that an occupant of a black vehicle shot at his vehicle while he was still inside. The black vehicle then left the area in an unknown direction of travel. If you have any information into the incident, call the police department at 217-479-4630.
JPD Investigating Another Shots Fired Incident
By Benjamin Cox on July 27, 2021 at 7:55am