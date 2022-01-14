JPD Investigating Armed Robbery in Rolling Acres Subdivision

Jacksonville Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred inside a vehicle in the Rolling Acres Subdivision from last night.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, at approximately 10:19PM, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at 1042 East Morton Avenue inside the Rolling Acres Sudivision.

Through initial investigations, police say that officers on scene determined 3 suspects were involved in the robbery in which a handgun was brandished in front of the victim. The victim reported being robbed of U.S. Currency and other undisclosed items while inside of a vehicle located in the subdivision.

According to police, the 3 alleged suspects are believed to be known to the victim and remain at large this morning. Officers say that they believe the incident is an isolated event and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any further information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department’s Investigative Division at (217) 479-4630.