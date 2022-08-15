JPD Investigating Armed Robbery Incident at West Morton Ave. Business

Jacksonville Police responded to a call of an armed robbery Saturday night.

According to a report by the Jacksonville Police Department, a man walked into a business in the 1700 block of west Morton Avenue at approximately 9:30 Saturday night. The suspect reportedly inferred he had a handgun and took an undetermined amount of money from the business.

The suspect is described as a black male standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He had short hair and was wearing black pants and a white shirt. The suspect also wore a blue Cubs hat and was wearing glasses.

Jacksonville Police Detectives say no injuries were reported in the incident and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information can contact the Jacksonville Police Department Investigative Division at (217) 479-4630. Or leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott Cass Crime Stoppers by calling 217-243-7300, or texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637.