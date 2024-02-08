JPD Investigating Armed Robbery, Suspect At Large

By Benjamin Cox on February 8, 2024 at 6:00am

Jacksonville Police are investigating an armed robbery from a West Morton Avenue business this morning.

Officers were called just before 11 o’clock last night to the Modern Smoke Shop, located in the 1100 block of West Morton Avenue, after an employee reported they had been robbed at gunpoint.

According to a police report, an unknown and undescribed male subject entered the business and displayed a suspected firearm demanding money. The suspect then made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

If you have any further information about this incident, contact Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630.