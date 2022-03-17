JPD Investigating Attempted Break-In

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent attempted break-in.

On Sunday at 6:45 am, officers responded to an apartment in the 600 block of North Main Street. Minutes earlier an unknown person damaged a door in an unsuccessful attempt to make entry into the unit before fleeing the scene.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout” Crime Stoppers if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.