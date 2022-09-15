JPD Investigating Attempted Burglary of South Main Street Business

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of a recent attempted burglary.

Shortly after midnight on September 13th, unknown person(s) removed glass to make entry into a business in the 300 block of South Main.

The suspect was described as wearing all dark clothing with a blue face mask. He was last seen leaving the business on foot southbound.

Jacksonville Police say nothing was reported taken from the business at the time of the report.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Morgan, Scott, and Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”

Crime Stoppers reminds the public that if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.