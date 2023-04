Police responded to a business in the 1600 block of West Morton Avenue at approximately 1:30 this morning.

According to the report, unknown persons tried to steal the ATM from the business. At the time of the report, police had no known suspects.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information into this incident is asked to contact Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.