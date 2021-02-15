JPD Investigating Attempted Theft of Ambulance

Police are currently investigating an attempted theft of an ambulance. Ambulance crew members alerted police of a theft attempt of their vehicle at approximately 10:44 Sunday morning just west of the Beecher Hi-Rise Apartments.

Ambulance crew members described the subject as a short, black female in a plaid coat, stocking cap, with knee-high boots. The crew was in the back of the ambulance in the 300 block of West Beecher Avenue at the time of the incident. If you have any information, call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630.