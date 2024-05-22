JPD Investigating Break In At Jacksonville Main Street Office

Jacksonville Police are searching for a person of interest after a business was broken into in Downtown Jacksonville in the overnight hours yesterday.

Police received a report just after 8AM yesterday morning that someone had broken through the front door of the Jacksonville Main Street Offices, located at 222 West State Street. Officers believe that the break in occurred between 5PM Monday and 8AM yesterday morning. The assailant smashed through a glass door and made entry into the offices.

Items were reported to have been gone through and left strewn about, but no items have been reported missing. If you have any information surrounding this incident please contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.