JPD Investigating Burglaries at S. Main Business, Lake Jacksonville Campers

Jacksonville Police are investigating a pair of burglary incidents that occurred this week. Jacksonville Police responded to the Main Street Trading Company located at 305 South Main Street at approximately 3:45 am Friday for a report of a break-in.

According to police reports, an unknown person broke out a window, made entry into the business, and removed an undisclosed number of items. Police indicated the suspect remained unknown at the time of the report.

Jacksonville Police are also investigating a rash of recent break-ins at Lake Jacksonville. Officers were called to the 2100 block of New Lake Road this past Sunday for a report of a camper that had been forcibly entered. In the initial report, officers found the door lock to the camper had been damaged and the door left open, however, it did not appear as if anything had been removed.

Upon further investigation, authorities discovered four campers on Point 7, and one on Point 3 had all been forcibly entered. No further details were provided in police reports released on Friday. This is a developing story and WLDS News will bring you more information when it becomes available.

The Jacksonville Police Department asks anyone with information on this incident to contact the investigations division by calling 217-479-4630. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties by calling 217-243-7300, or online at morganscottcrimestoppers.com or the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page.