JPD Investigating Burglary at Roller Hockey League Storage

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent Burglary.

Sometime between 5:30pm on October 18 and 5:30pm on October 22nd, unknown persons used a tool to pry open and break a window to make entry into the Concession Shed of the Jacksonville Roller Hockey Rink in Nichols Park. Many of the food/drink items were then removed.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout. All tips are anonymous tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.