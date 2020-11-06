JPD Investigating Car Arson

Jacksonville Police are investigating an overnight alleged arson incident. A police officer on patrol alerted dispatch at 2:04 this morning of a vehicle on fire in the 500 block of Cherry Street. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The Jacksonville Fire Department was called out to extinguish the blaze. The fire was extinguished in a matter of a few minutes. No reports were released on the extent of damages.

According to police reports, the incident is being investigated as suspicious in nature. No suspects have been identified in the incident. If you have any further information, contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630.