JPD Investigating Car Vandalism, Container Break-In and Hit & Run

Jacksonville Police are investigating multiple incidents that occurred in the city since Thursday.

Jacksonville Police are investigating a report of someone vandalizing a vehicle early this morning. Police were called to Gardendale Drive at approximately 3:00 this morning after a complainant reported that someone had just busted out his windshield. No further information was provided in the report as of press time, and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Police are investigating a report of a break-in at a business that occurred at the Goodwill Outlet Store located at 211 Capitol Way on Friday. According to police reports, a complainant told police that they had noticed containers that were out of place in a trailer and then discovered a pair of bolt cutters in the area.

It was determined that sometime between 6:30 pm Thursday and 5:30 am Friday, someone broke into the trailer and removed merchandise without permission.

Jacksonville Police are also investigating a hit-and-run from yesterday morning. Officers were called to the 300 block of South Prairie Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday for a report of an accident. According to a police report, an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound when it left the center of the lane and struck the rear bumper of a vehicle parked on the curb. The suspect vehicle then drove away from the scene. No injuries were reported, and the second vehicle did not require a tow. No citations have been issued at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department’s Investigations Unit by calling 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties by calling 217-243-7300. You can also leave an anonymous tip online by going to the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page or via the website, morganscottcrimestoppers.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

