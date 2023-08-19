JPD Investigating Copper Theft from Vacant Home

Jacksonville Police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred this week.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Myrtle Street Thursday after a caller advised West Central Joint dispatchers their rental property had been broken into.

After further investigation, police learned that sometime between 4:00 pm Tuesday and 4:00 pm Thursday of this week, someone forced entry into the vacant residence and cut copper pipping out from a water heater.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Investigations Division at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties by calling 217-243-7300.