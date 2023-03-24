JPD Investigating Criminal Damage at Future Champions

Jacksonville Police are investigating a report of criminal damage to property at a local sports complex.

According to a police report this morning, sometime within the last several months, an unknown person or persons damaged scoreboards by cutting and removing electrical wire at Future Champions Sports Complex located at Number 5 Kelley Street.

The number of damaged units was not included in the report. Jacksonville Police investigators ask that anyone with information into this incident call the Jacksonville Police at 217-479-4630, or leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, and Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.