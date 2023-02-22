JPD Investigating Criminal Damage to Residence Incident

By Jeremy Coumbes on February 22, 2023 at 9:41am

Jacksonville Police are investigating a criminal damage to government-supported property incident from last night.

At approximately 7:30 pm, police were called to the 800 block of Hoagland Avenue after a resident told dispatchers that someone had thrown a rock at her window.

According to the report, someone damaged the window sometime between 7:20 and 7:33 Tuesday night.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties by calling 217-243-7300.