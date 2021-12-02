JPD Investigating Criminal Damage to Vehicle Incident

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation into a recent report of criminal damage to property.

Sometime between 5:30 pm on November 30th, and 7:45 am on December 1st unknown person(s) used an unknown object to shatter the back glass of a Ford Focus parked on Gardendale Drive.

Jacksonville police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area, submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page, or by calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300.

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash payout.

Tips may also be submitted via the Morgan Scott Crime Stoppers Mobile App, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”