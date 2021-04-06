JPD Investigating Dirt Bike Theft

Jacksonville Police were summoned to a home in the 300 block of Walnut Court last night for an alleged theft. Police were summoned to the home at 10:41 last night after the caller reported two dirt bikes missing.

Upon arrival, police determined that between 8-10:41PM last night unknown suspects entered the back porch of the residence and unlawfully removed both of the bikes valued at approximately $1,199. Police are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information about the incident, please call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630, or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers unit at 217-243-7300.