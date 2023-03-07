JPD Investigating Drive-By Shooting Incident

Jacksonville Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday night. According to a report, police were called to the 600 block of North Clay Avenue at 6:23 pm for a report of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival and further investigation, police determined that someone fired shots from a silver car that was headed southbound on Clay. Two of the shots struck a residence, however, no injuries were reported.

Jacksonville Police say the investigation is ongoing and is urging anyone who has information about this shooting to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-243-7300, sending a text to the word CRIMES with the first word being “payout”, via the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers mobile app, or online at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com.