JPD Investigating Drug Theft from Ambulance

More information has become available on a recent burglary of a Jacksonville ambulance.

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigation of the recent incident.

Sometime between Saturday, December 2nd, and Monday, December 11th, unknown person(s) entered a parked ambulance in the 500 block of South Main Street in Jacksonville. According to police reports, several drugs were then removed and the interior was damaged.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to the Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers Facebook page and clicking the Contact Us button, or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting to the word CRIMES, (274637). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”. Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.