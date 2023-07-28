JPD Investigating Early Morning Attempted Break-In, Stolen Vehicle Incidents

Jacksonville Police are investigating a pair of criminal incidents that occurred early this morning.

Officers responded to the 800 block of West Lafayette Avenue at approximately 3:30 am for a call of an attempted break-in.

According to police reports, sometime between 3:00 and 3:23 am, a white male wearing a ski mask attempted to enter the complainant’s garage. The incident remains under investigation.

Approximately 90 minutes later, Jacksonville Police were called to the 500 block of North Fayette Street for a report of a stolen vehicle.

According to the report, a woman told officers that the vehicle was removed sometime between 1:30 and 5:00 am today. The report also remains under investigation by police.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning any of these incidents to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting to the word CRIMES, that’s the number 274637. The first word of the text tip must be “payout”

Crime Stoppers says if your tip leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward.