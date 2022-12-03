JPD Investigating Early Moring Morton Ave. Hit and Run

By Jeremy Coumbes on December 3, 2022 at 2:49pm

Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident from early this morning.

West Central Joint Dispatch received a call at 2:21 this morning from a motorist who advised that a traffic light was down in the middle of the roadway.

According to the report, an unknown vehicle struck the stop light at the intersection of East Morton Avenue and Highway 104 and then left the scene.

The incident is pending investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass Crime Stoppers by calling 217-243-7300.