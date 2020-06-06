JPD Investigating Early Morning Shooting

Jacksonville Police are investigating an overnight shots fired incident that has left one man injured. At approximately 2:54 this morning the Jacksonville Police Department received a report of shots fired, with one person being struck, in the 200 block of Howe Street

Upon arrival, officers learned there were several shots fired into an occupied garage, where one male, in his 30’s, was struck by a bullet. The male victim was transported to Passavant Area Hospital by personal vehicle. The condition of the victim was not known at the time of this press release.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information, regarding this case, is encouraged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (217) 479-4630 or Crimestoppers at (217) 243-7300.