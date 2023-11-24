JPD Investigating Early Morning Thanksgiving Day Hit and Run

Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit and run that occurred in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day.

Police were called to the 300 block of West State Street after a caller reported their vehicle had been hit at approximately 12:45 am Thursday. According to a report, the vehicle was parked in a parking lot when an unknown vehicle struck it and then left the area.

The complainant’s vehicle sustained damage to the rear driver’s side light. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Morgan, Scott, Cass County Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.