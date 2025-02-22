JPD Investigating Forced Entry to Vacant House

Jacksonville Police are investigating a possible burglary in an unoccupied home.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Hooker Street on Friday morning after a complainant told West Central Joint Dispatchers they found the back door of an unoccupied residence open.

According to the report, forced entry was possibly used to gain access to the residence. No details on if anything was removed from the premises were included in the report as of press time.

Jacksonville Police are asking anyone who may have information on this incident to contact the investigations division by calling 217-479-4630, or by leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott, and Cass Counties by calling 217-243-7300.

Tips may also be submitted electronically online via morganscottcrimestoppers. com, or on the Morgan, Scott Cass, Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

