JPD Investigating Friday Night Burglary Reports

According to police reports, officers were called to the 400 block of West College Avenue at approximately 12:30 this morning after a resident told dispatchers that someone had broken into her apartment while she was not home.

Upon arrival and further investigation, it was reported that a door to the apartment was removed and an undisclosed amount of property was taken from the inside.

Officers later responded to the Knights Inn located at 1111 East Morton Avenue at approximately 3:00 this morning for a report of a vehicle burglary. According to the report, a complainant told officers at the scene that sometime between the hours of 2:15 and 2:55 am, someone broke out the back window of his car and removed a pair of speakers.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is urged to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 217-479-4630 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.