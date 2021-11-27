JPD Investigating Friday Night Hit and Run

Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit and run accident from overnight. At approximately 11:15 pm, police were called to the intersection of Washington and Mauvaisterre streets on a report of a hit and run.

According to a police report, 56-year-old Lorna M. Day of the 800 block of Routt Street was traveling eastbound on Washington Street when an unknown vehicle traveling north on Mauvaisterre failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and struck Day’s vehicle causing damage to the front passenger side quarter panel.

Day reported that the unknown vehicle then fled the scene before officers could arrive. There were no reported injuries in the incident. Police say the accident is pending investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call and leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.